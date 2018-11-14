Night closures for westbound Truxtun Avenue and Westside Parkway on-ramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The contractor for the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project will need to close the westbound Truxtun Avenue/Westside Parkway on-ramp during nighttime hours on Tuesday, November 13 through Thursday, November 15.

The ramp will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to allow for work on the falsework located above the on-ramp.

During this closure, westbound motorists will need to enter the Westside Parkway from Mohawk Street. The ramp will re-open in time for the morning commute.