Night closures for westbound Truxtun Avenue and Westside Parkway on-ramp

Kelly Broderick
4:25 PM, Nov 13, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The contractor for the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project will need to close the westbound Truxtun Avenue/Westside Parkway on-ramp during nighttime hours on Tuesday, November 13 through Thursday, November 15. 

The ramp will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to allow for work on the falsework located above the on-ramp. 

During this closure, westbound motorists will need to enter the Westside Parkway from Mohawk Street. The ramp will re-open in time for the morning commute.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News