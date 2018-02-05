Night ramp closures on eastbound Westside Parkway bridge Monday till Thursday

9:04 AM, Feb 5, 2018

Courtesy Home Town Daily News

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Work on the eastbound Westside Parkway bridge across the river will require nighttime ramp closures, Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8.

The bridge will be widened to accommodate the future connection with the Centennial Corridor project.

The eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue is expected to be closed each night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The ramp is expected to re-open daily in time for the morning commute.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News