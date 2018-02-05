Night ramp closures on eastbound Westside Parkway bridge Monday till Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Work on the eastbound Westside Parkway bridge across the river will require nighttime ramp closures, Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8.

The bridge will be widened to accommodate the future connection with the Centennial Corridor project.

The eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue is expected to be closed each night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The ramp is expected to re-open daily in time for the morning commute.