Night ramp closures on eastbound Westside Parkway bridge Monday till Thursday

Courtesy Home Town Daily News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Work on the eastbound Westside Parkway bridge across the river will require nighttime ramp closures, Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8.
The bridge will be widened to accommodate the future connection with the Centennial Corridor project.
The eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue is expected to be closed each night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The ramp is expected to re-open daily in time for the morning commute.
Bakersfield College is headed to the Arvin community, and individuals are invited to learn about the new construction Monday night.
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America awarded a $5,000 respite care grant to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern…
