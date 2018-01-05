Night road closures for State Route 58 and the 99 starting January 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be a several night time lane and ramp closures starting on January 8 and lasting till January 11.

These closures will be for fiber optic line trenching that will be put in place. In addition to the closures listed below, the eastbound State Route 58 H Street off-ramp is expected to be closed each night for material delivery and removal.

All closures are scheduled to occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Monday, January 8, 2018

Westbound State Route 58 Chester Avenue off-ramp

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Westbound State Route 58 Chester Avenue off-ramp

The two outside lanes on westbound State Route 58, from Chester Avenue to Cottonwood Road

The two outside lanes on northbound State Route 99, from Ming Avenue to Wilson Road

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The two outside lanes on westbound State Route 58, from Chester Avenue to Cottonwood Road

The outside lanes on northbound and southbound Union Avenue, from Brundage Lane to Terrace Way.

Thursday, January 11, 2018

The two outside lanes on westbound State Route 58, from Chester Avenue to Cottonwood Road

The outside lanes on eastbound and westbound Ming Avenue, from South Real Road to Castro Lane.