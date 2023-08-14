Nightime road closures continue around Bakersfield, Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nighttime closures are underway through Thursday for all lanes of the northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. This includes the full closure of the connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58.

The closures will occur each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the installation of overhead signs. During the closures, northbound drivers will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

And Caltrans is continuing its repair work along Highway 155 between Glennville and Wofford Heights.

Officials say continued culvert and slope repair work was expected to have wrapped up Saturday near post-mile 54 with another culvert and slope repair operation beginning Monday approximately one mile to the east.

Westbound 155 from Alta Sierra towards Glennville will be available to residents.

Caltrans says this project is designed to provide residents with one direction of traffic out of the alta sierra area at all times.