Road closures around Bakersfield, Kern County continue as crews work to repair roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nighttime closures continue to take place this week on the northbound Highway 99 to the eastbound Highway 58 connector.

The closures there will take place each night through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to exit at California Avenue.

Officials say officers with the California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

And as of Monday, Highway 155 is now closed east of Alta Sierra between Glennville and Wofford Heights.

Caltrans says crews are working to repair the highway and this work is just the first of three repair operations that are scheduled to run through the end of next month.

And officials with the City of Bakersfield say street parking will not be allowed on various local roads in Southwest Bakersfield through Friday.

The affected streets include:



Stine and Real roads.

Charter Oaks, Ford, and Kensington avenues.

Dunlap, Fallbrook, Morrison, and Montclair streets.

Easton and Woodlake drives

Marella Way, along with Del Ray and Malibu courts.

Crews will be grinding and paving these streets which will remain open to traffic with flagging as needed during the work.

Officials say parking restrictions will vary by location and should last approximately 72 hours.