Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale

The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 01:10:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nine exotic birds were stolen from a vendor in Bakersfield, leaving the owner out thousands of dollars for the rare pets.

On Tuesday at For the Birds and More, located near the intersection of Olive Drive and Roberts Lane in Oildale, shop owner Sherry Parker says she caught two people stuffing birds into backpacks and pillowcases on surveillance video.

Parker says she’s concerned about the birds’ safety. Some of them still require hand-feeding. She’s asking the public for help finding the birds and holding the thieves accountable.

“I am making a plea to the people of Kern County to help me find our birds,” said Parker. “It’s very, very important to us, and also we had a bird being boarded, and they also took that bird. That was the most devastating of all the whole problems, and we just don’t know how to handle that. We’ve never had anything like that.”

Parker says in addition to cash rewards being offered by her store for the return of the birds, the owner of the boarded bird is offering a thousand dollar reward for their return.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is aware of this incident. If you have any information about the theft or where the birds are, please call KCSO at 861-3110.

