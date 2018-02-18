Nine-month-old's death ruled a homicide

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner has officially ruled the death of a 9-month-old girl from Lake Isabella a homicide.

According to the release from the coroner's office, 9-month-old Seraphim Ould-Johnson was found not breathing at her home on Crestview Avenue back in June of 2017. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The official cause of death released Saturday was " Acute Neck Compression."

Her father, 24-year-old Michael Johnson, was arrested on February 6 accused of causing her death. He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

In messages with 23 ABC Sunday, Seraphim's mother said the infant's death was a "huge accident." She says her husband attempted to give the infant CPR when she stopped breathing.

Johnson is due in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday February 22. According to court records, he is charged with murder and assault of a child under eight resulting in death.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as they become available.