Nine people displaced by apartment fire started by gas leak

Monica Dattage
4:05 AM, Mar 14, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department says nine people were displaced from their homes early Wednesday morning after a gas leak started a fire in East Bakersfield. 

BFD says the fire started just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Street near Haley Street. They say it damaged a single unit, but a handful of other units were left without power. PG&E was on scene trying to restore services though out the morning. 

BFD says $50-to-$60,000 in damage was caused by the fire.They have said is was accidental due to the gas leak.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News