Nine people displaced by apartment fire started by gas leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department says nine people were displaced from their homes early Wednesday morning after a gas leak started a fire in East Bakersfield.

BFD says the fire started just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Street near Haley Street. They say it damaged a single unit, but a handful of other units were left without power. PG&E was on scene trying to restore services though out the morning.

BFD says $50-to-$60,000 in damage was caused by the fire.They have said is was accidental due to the gas leak.