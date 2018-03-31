No arrests have been made in shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One man was transported to Kern Medical on Friday night after being shot in the chest on Roberts Lane near Plymouth Avenue.

Deputies responded to the call around 8:52 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was treated at Kern Medical for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and deputies say there is limited information about the suspect and encourages anyone with information to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.