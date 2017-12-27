No burning allowed for Kern, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare Counties

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a no burning for all alert to residents in Kern, Fresno, Tulare, and Kings counties for Wednesday December 27, 2017.



"A p ersistent and strong high pressure system influencing the Valley has caused an exceptionally strong inversion layer, resulting in poor dispersion conditions and concentrating particulate matter (PM 2.5) to unhealthy levels throughout the Valley floor," the release stated.

Air quality will be red, meaning unhealthy, on Wednesday.



The unhealthy air quality levels are expected to remain into next week until a change in current weather patterns.

The release went on to say, "Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions."

Residents are encouraged to check the nearest air monitor to their location to determine localized air-quality conditions as they change throughout the day. Visit the Real-time Air Advisory Network page on the District’s website to subscribe for free: www.valleyair.org/RAAN [valleyair.org] .

