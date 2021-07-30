No COVID restrictions for Cole Swindell show at the Dignity Health Amphitheater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There will be no COVID restrictions for the Cole Swindell show on Friday night at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre. According to a spokesperson, the show does not require restrictions due to the size of the venue.

"Because this is an outdoor show at less than 10k capacity, it does not qualify as a 'Mega Event' per the state guidelines, so there are no COVID related mandates," said Nick Wynne with ASM Global Bakersfield, LLC, which runs the Dignity Health Amphitheatre, as well as the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, and the Valley Children’s Ice Center.

The show will be the first major concert in Bakersfield since the start of the pandemic. Swindell, a popular country music singer/songwriter has released three albums with seven songs reaching the top 5 on the country charts.

Wynne also said that they were "cleaning and sanitizing the venue at regular intervals." But he still encouraged those that were sick to "stay home."