Noble Elementary School goes without heat due to gas leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students of Noble Elementary School were told to "bundle up" Tuesday morning after the Bakersfield City School District sent out a notice alerting parents that there may not be heating in some parts of the building Tuesday.

According to the notice the school had to shut off their gas Monday afternoon after staff members along with PG&E found a gas leak in a water utility box buried underground.

Officials say the campus has been deemed safe for students and staff. However, the gas will remain off until repairs are completed though it's unconfirmed as to when that will be.

Not all classrooms are impacted. Some rely on electric heaters rather than gas but the district is strongly encouraging parents to ensure their children are dressed warmly.