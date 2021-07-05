Non-profit offering vet care for homeless pets this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A national non-profit will be making its way to Bakersfield this week to help the homeless community's pets.

The ElleVet Project will provide free vet care, vaccinations, pet supplies, and food. The 32-foot RV dubbed the ElleVan Will be in town Monday at the Mercy House on East Brundage. Tuesday it will be at the Mission at Kern in Downtown Bakersfield and at Riverview Park on Wednesday.

The nonprofit started its mission during the pandemic after seeing a need to help potentially vulnerable animals.