Non-profit organization aims to help seniors with medical conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Aging with grace, that is the idea behind Partners in Care Foundation Mission, a non-profit working to provide several services for seniors with medical conditions.

Tommie Cannon, a 92-year-old local participant, has been receiving services for three years now.

Tommie laughed and smiled as she talked about dealing with her severe body pain from her arthritis and dealing with high blood pressure and diabetes. She expressed her sadness at no longer being able to do a lot of things she used to love doing. Yet, Tommie says despite all this she finds comfort in the community with ‘Partners in Care’.

“I got somebody that I can call and get help from so you know that helps a lot. That really changed my life, to know somebody cares, somebody cares.”

She adds that after paying rent, buying groceries and the little bills she has, her retirement money is simply not enough.

This is when the organization steps in. They were able to provide her with a new mattress and couch to help with the body aches from the arthritis and provide her with supplement drinks that she needs but cannot afford.

Aside from the material services, the human interaction is priceless.

“When Sandra came to interview me, I thought she was the cutest little thing and she got ready to go and I said can I hug her, and she said yeah you could hug me because she was so sweet,” said Tommie.

Sandra is the social worker assigned to Tommie. She has been working with her for these past three years.

“I obtain information, but they are often looking forward to that visit and start talking about their day, so you definitely build a bond with them,” said Sandra.

She adds that many of the seniors in the program do have family but want to continue having that independence of having their own space so this is where the program steps in to make sure they can live safely and comfortably in their own home.

For a full list of their services and where to call to apply check out their website.