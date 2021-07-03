North of the River Recreation and Park District cancels their Fall Afterschool Sports program

KERN COUNTY, CA (KERO) — For more than 50 years, the North of the River Recreation and Park District has offered after-school sports programs for student-athletes. However, due to staffing issues, those programs are coming to an end.

NOR has canceled the Fall Afterschool Sports program since their “current staffing levels are at their lowers in many years,” and “no one is applying for these positions” according to a release.

The districts impacted by the decision are Beardsley, Fruitvale, Norris, Rosedale, and Standard. The afterschool sports program includes flag football and volleyball.

NOR says they need around 200 new coaches, officials, and recreation leaders. In the release Monya Jameson, NOR General Manager says “NOR has not given up on the Afterschool Sports Program. We continue to explore options and ideas for the future, and we will be working with our district superintendents, to find the best way to provide the students an excellent sports experience to complement their academics.”