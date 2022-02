BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Basque restaurant Noriega's was closed after a health inspection found "potentially hazardous food items prepared several days ago" and a "mold-like substance" found on food in a walk-in cooler.

Health inspectors also found the walk-in cooler wasn't keeping potentially hazardous food cold enough and needed to be repaired.

Health inspectors said the moldy food was discarded by the restaurant.

Noriega's is located at 4809 Stockdale Highway.