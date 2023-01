BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You can expect a closure Monday night on a portion of the northbound 99.

The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.

During the closure, drivers will have to exit at California Avenue.

Officials say officers with the California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.