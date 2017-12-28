Northwest Bakersfield car accident victim dies from injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man who crashed a truck in northwest Bakersfield last week died at a Fresno hospital on Tuesday, according to Bakersfield Police.

The crash happened on Coffee and Hageman Roads on Dec. 21.

Police said two trucks collided on Coffee Road when the victim pulled out of a parking lot onto the road.

The victim was first taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries but was then taken to a hospital in Fresno. He died on Dec. 26 as a result of his injuries.

The other driver involved suffered only minor injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.