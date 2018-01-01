Oakland Raiders fire head coach Jack Del Rio

Brandon Johansen
5:10 PM, Dec 31, 2017

The Oakland Raiders have fired head coach Jack Del Rio, according to reports.

Del Rio led the Raiders to their first playoff run in over a decade during the 2016 season and had just received a contract extension in February.

Bakersfield native Derek Carr and the Raiders lost to the San Diego Chargers 30-10 in their final game of the 2017 season and finished at 6-10, missing the playoffs.

