Off-duty BPD officer injured thwarting attempted burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An off-duty Bakersfield Police officer stopped an attempted burglary of his vehicle about 11:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 38th Street.

According to the BPD, the officer saw a man in his vehicle as he left a medical facility and tried to detain the man. A woman than stabbed the officer from behind several times with a screwdriver, according to BPD. The man fled and was later caught by other officers.

The officer's injuries were non-life-threatening and he was treated at a local hospital.

Joshua Holman, 37, and Suzanne Holman, 40, both of Bakersfield were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, conspiracy, burglary, robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.