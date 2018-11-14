Officer involved collision in East Bakersfield, minor to moderate injuries

Kelly Broderick
3:23 PM, Nov 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to CHP there has been a collision at Bernard Street and Gage Street in East Bakersfield with an officer involved.

According to officials, an officer was traveling on Bernard Street when a Mercedes ran a stop sign and hit the officer's vehicle.

Officials said that both the officer and the two people in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

We will update as more information comes in.

 

