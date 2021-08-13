Watch
Officer-involved shooting in central Bakersfield Friday morning

Officer-involved shooting on Stephens Drive
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 15:10:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting at on 200 block of Stephens Drive.

BPD stated that a man called in screaming at 8:23 a.m. but when they went to investigate they couldn't find anything. After coming back to the area after a peace disturbance call, they found a man armed with a knife in his apartment. After failed attempts at trying to communicate with him, the officers broke into the apartment complex once they saw a woman was in danger. The woman was taken to the hospital after suffering stab wounds and the man was pronounced dead after an officer shooting with three cops.

This is an ongoing investigation.

