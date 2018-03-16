Officials confirm closures of Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us in Bakersfield

Officials for Toys 'R' Us have confirmed with 23ABC that they will close the store in Bakersfield as part of nationwide closures.

Officials also confirming that Babies 'R' Us will be shut down.

The toy store retailer had previously announced nationwide closures in the face of bankruptcy.

On Friday, officials confirmed that the Toys 'R' Us on Ming Avenue and the Babies 'R' Us on Rosedale Highway will be part of the closures.

In a press release, Dave Brandon, chairman and chief executive officer for Toys 'R' Us said, “I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations. We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way. I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys“R”Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”