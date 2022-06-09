Officials: High-speed chase involving murder suspects ends in Kern

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Officials say a high-speed chase involving two murder suspects that started Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County ended in Kern County.

Officials in San Luis Obispo say the two suspects were wanted in Santa Barbara County for several charges including a murder that happened on Sunday.

Deputies from San Luis Obispo briefly spotted the suspect's car near Hwy. 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles on Wednesday but lost sight of it.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted it around 5:30 p.m. heading east on Hwy. 46 towards Kern County.

Once crossing the county line, the suspects ran into a nearby orchard, said officials.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and the suspects were arrested.

KCSO is working with Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties law enforcement as they investigate and file charges.