Officials: Inmate walks away from Bakersfield Re-entry Facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bakersfield Re-entry Facility Sunday night.

Dylan Warren is 26-years-old, 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles, and a gray beanie.

Warren was sentenced to state prison in 2019 for repeated first-degree burglary cases and was serving the end of his sentence at the re-entry center.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement or 911.