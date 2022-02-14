Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Officials: Inmate walks away from Bakersfield Re-entry Facility

Law enforcement searching for Dylan Warren
items.[0].image.alt
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Law enforcement are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bakersfield Re-entry Facility on Sunday night. Dylan Warren is a 26-years-old, 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.
Dylan Warren
Posted at 6:36 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 09:43:05-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bakersfield Re-entry Facility Sunday night.

Dylan Warren is 26-years-old, 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles, and a gray beanie.

Warren was sentenced to state prison in 2019 for repeated first-degree burglary cases and was serving the end of his sentence at the re-entry center.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement or 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack