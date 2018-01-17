Officials looking for suspect who left a man with lacerations on his neck in Shafter

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials are looking for a man who assaulted another man and sent him to the hospital in critical condition.
KCSO were called out to Popler and San Diego in Shafter just before 1 p.m.
They located a man suffering from lacerations on his neck. He was transported to Kern Medical and underwent surgery.
He was described as a Hispanic male. Several weapons were found at the scene but it is unknown if those were used during the assault.
The suspect is still on the run.
