Officials looking for suspect who left a man with lacerations on his neck in Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials are looking for a man who assaulted another man and sent him to the hospital in critical condition.

KCSO were called out to Popler and San Diego in Shafter just before 1 p.m.

They located a man suffering from lacerations on his neck. He was transported to Kern Medical and underwent surgery.

He was described as a Hispanic male. Several weapons were found at the scene but it is unknown if those were used during the assault.

The suspect is still on the run.