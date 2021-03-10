Officials react to Newsom's state of the state address

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lot of reactions have been rolling in Tuesday night after Governor Newsom's state of the state address.

Officials such as Shannon Grove have offered their statements, saying in part "The governor failed to point out how his policies are taking nearly a million acres of the world's richest farmland out of production, shuttering entire industries, and leaving workers without a way to put food on the table. Californians deserve better."

Democratic assemblymember Rudy Salas also released a statement saying in part "Tonight, the governor's first-ever virtual state-of-the-state address showcased a roadmap for getting California back on track as we turn the corner on the pandemic, I look forward to the hard work ahead as we continue to create a brighter future for all Californians."

Democratic Senator Bill Dodd also responded saying in part, “California has endured much hardship over the past year as we faced the greatest public health crisis in a century, I appreciate the governor’s leadership during these hard times as well as the way in which he works towards solutions and accepts responsibility for fixing problems.”

Republican assemblyman Vince Fong offered his own response, saying in part "This pandemic has clearly revealed problems created by Sacramento's policies and failed leadership. Many California residents fled this state during the pandemic because they lost hope that Sacramento can solve the persistent problems that plague our everyday lives. The failures of state government are evident in the millions of unemployed Californians experiencing the ineptitude of our state's unemployment bureaucracy and the many small businesses that have shut down permanently. The reality is that California is now known for not being able to do the basics, despite all of the Governor’s rhetoric."