Officials recover 14 stolen vehicles from Kern County aqueduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC has brought you the stories of increased catalytic converter thefts across California and here in Kern County. But there's also the issue of grand theft auto.

A recent investigation by the California Highway Patrol recovered 14 stolen cars at the bottom of aqueducts in Kern County.

During the past week, CHP Fort Tejon and several agencies conducted a search of an aqueduct in Kern County finding all those stolen cars and trucks.

CHP reminds people that if you see something suspicious, like what you think might be a car theft to either call 911 or your local CHP office.