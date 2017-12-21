Officials offering $3,000 reward to anyone with information tied to random roadway shootings

FRESNO, Calif. - In an effort to identify the suspects involved in a string of random shootings in Fresno and Madera Counties, detectives have offered up a $3,000 reward to anyone with information that will help them in their investigation.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 17 there have been 10 reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire. Eight were reported in Fresno County and two in Madera County. One of these cases resulted in a person being injured.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office warned the public in early December of the random shootings on roadways and advised drivers be aware of their surroundings.

All of the shootings in Fresno County took place on the outskirts of the city of Kerman. Most of them happened at the beginning and end of rush hour.

FCSO officials said they do not have a clear description of the suspect(s) or their vehicle(s). The similarity in these incidents is that the victims reported hearing loud bangs as another car passed them in the opposite direction. Bullet holes were found in their cars after the fact.

A number of the victims have described seeing a dark-colored pickup truck with an extended cab or crew cab with a lifted body and over-sized tires pass them by.

The following is a list of reported shootings to date per FCSO:

1) Around 6:45 am on November 27, 2017, a vehicle traveling on Madera Ave. (Hwy. 145) near Avenue 8 ½ was hit with bullets. This is in Madera County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 2) Around 9:30 pm on November 27, 2017, a vehicle traveling on W. California Ave. near S. Bryan Ave. was hit with bullets. This occurred in Fresno County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 3) Around 3:30 pm on December 1, 2017, a vehicle traveling on N. Dickenson Ave. near W. Shields Ave. was struck by bullets. This occurred in Fresno County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 4) Around 4:30 pm on December 1, 2017, a vehicle traveling on N. Dickenson Ave. near W. Shields Ave. was struck by bullets. The driver was also hit. The woman called law enforcement and was treated for her injuries, which were determined to be non-life threatening. This occurred in Fresno County. 5) Around 4:30 pm on December 4, 2017, a motorist driving on Madera Ave. (Hwy. 145) near W. Barstow Ave. had their vehicle struck by gunfire. This occurred in Fresno County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 6) Around 6:45 am on December 7, 2017, a vehicle traveling on Madera Ave. (Hwy. 145) near Avenue 6 was struck by gunfire. This is in Madera County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 7) Around 4:30 pm on December 11, 2017, a motorist driving on Whitesbridge Ave. near Howard Ave. had their vehicle struck by gunfire. This occurred in Fresno County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 8) Around 5:00 pm on December 11, 2017, a vehicle traveling in the area of Jensen Ave. and Rolinda Ave. was struck by bullets. This occurred in Fresno County. No one in the vehicle was injured. 9) Around 7:00 am on December 15th, 2017 a motorist drove past a vehicle on Dickenson, near Central Ave. The victim heard a loud noise, drove to their destination and found a bullet hole in their vehicle when they performed an inspection. This occurred in Fresno County. They were not injured. 10) Around 2:00 pm on December 17th, 2017, a vehicle traveling on Trinity Ave. near Shaw Ave. was struck by bullets. This occurred in Fresno County. No one in the vehicle was injured.

A motive for these shootings is unclear. Anyone with information on these cases or any more that might not be listed is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.