Officials: Three injured in helicopter crash in Angeles National Forest
1:05 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Three people are being treated after a helicopter crash in the Angeles National Forest Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, the crash happened in the Mountain High/East Blue Ridge area, which is just southeast of the Kern County line.
The three people that were injured were airlifted to a trauma center. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
Helicopter crash, East Blue Ridge/Mountain High, Angeles Forest. #LASD SEB Tactical Medics treating 3 people from aircraft. LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting patients to trauma center. pic.twitter.com/J9C2edsAkL