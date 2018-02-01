Officials: Three injured in helicopter crash in Angeles National Forest

1:05 PM, Feb 1, 2018
42 mins ago

(Photo: Special Enforcement Bureau - Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Three people are being treated after a helicopter crash in the Angeles National Forest Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, the crash happened in the Mountain High/East Blue Ridge area, which is just southeast of the Kern County line.

The three people that were injured were airlifted to a trauma center. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

