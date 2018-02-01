Officials: Three injured in helicopter crash in Angeles National Forest

Three people are being treated after a helicopter crash in the Angeles National Forest Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, the crash happened in the Mountain High/East Blue Ridge area, which is just southeast of the Kern County line.

The three people that were injured were airlifted to a trauma center. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Helicopter crash, East Blue Ridge/Mountain High, Angeles Forest. #LASD SEB Tactical Medics treating 3 people from aircraft. LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting patients to trauma center. pic.twitter.com/J9C2edsAkL — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 1, 2018

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.