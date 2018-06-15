Officials warn Keene residents to boil their water before taking a drink

KEENE, Calif. - Officials are warning residents of Keene to boil their water before taking a drink.

The State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water and Union Pacific - Keene Water System are advising residents to boil their tap and bottled water for drinking or cooking purposes. They warn, failing to do so could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

Until further notice, they say to bring all water to a boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using. Officials say boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that could be in the water due to Keene's water outage and low pressure.

For more information, residents can contact:

McMor Chlorination Inc. at 661-323-9400.

State Water Resources Control Board - Drinking Water Field Operations Branch District Office at 661-335-7315.