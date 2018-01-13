Oildale probation search leads to residential burglary arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two people were arrested Friday evening after a probation search lead to the discovery of a large amount of stolen property.

Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a probation search on the 300 block of Decatur Street in Oildale.

During the search, deputies found a stolen property belonging to several victims of residential burglaries in the Rosedale area.

Valentin Michel and Krystynn Christy were arrested and booked for burglary and possession of stolen property.

The stolen property has since been returned the victims.