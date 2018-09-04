Oildale residents are on a mission to clean up their parks and neighborhoods

Bakersfield, Calif. - Oildale locals are on a mission to take back their parks and neighborhoods.

The Oildale Community Action Team joined together Monday for a Crime Prevention Walk to explore Sears Park near Norris Road and McCray Street. Their goal is to identify strengths and weaknesses in each area to find ways to improve the area.

Jeff Flores, Chief of Staff for Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard, joined the walk hoping to help the team. “Oildale has its challenges and has its opportunities, and these people are part of the opportunities. Together we can make a difference, bit by bit and block by block theses neighbors are taking back the streets and trying to make a difference,” said Flores.



Donna Clopton, the president of the Oildale Community Action Team, said that Sears Park was cleaner than she’s seen before. “Today I drove by, and North of the River Parks were here, and they were doing a cleanup. On social media, they were saying the NOR knew we were coming. I don't know if that is true or not if it’s true that's good, cause that is what they need to do is come here and clean their parks,” said Clopton.



For more information on how to join the Oildale Community Action Team, check out their Facebook page.