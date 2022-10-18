Omni Family Health CEO receives Lifetime Achievement Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Francisco L. Castillon, MPA and the Chief Executive Officer of Omni Family Health headquartered in Bakersfield, has been recognized by the National Association of Community Health Centers with their 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award, presented at an event in Chicago, Illinois, is given in honor of Castillon’s years of service, dedication, and contributions to the community health center movement.

Castillon joined Omni Family Health in 2010. While he has been CEO, Omni has expanded from 12 health centers to 38 and more than doubled the number of patients served. Castillon continues to lead Omni’s growth, with future locations planned for Kern and Fresno Counties.

Before joining Omni, Castillon served as chairman for the NACHC, was the CEO of the California Health Federation, and led numerous Community and Migrant Health Centers in California. Castillon has also worked alongside Cesar Chavez to provide healthcare to farm workers in Delano and other areas.

“I am honored to have received NACHC’s Lifetime Achievement Award among my colleagues and peers in Chicago,” said Castillon. “The work of serving the most underserved individuals and families in our communities has been my lifelong passion.”

Omni Family Health Board Chairman Manuel G. Flores, who has served as a board member for 7 years, praises Castillon’s dedication to the job.

“I have had the pleasure of witnessing firsthand Mr. Castillon’s heart for the mission, his passion for serving our patients, and the incredible impact he has made in our communities as a result of his experience and exceptional leadership,” said Flores.

