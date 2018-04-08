On ramps from north and south Highway 99 to Eastbound 58 closed Sunday night

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you are driving on the 99 looking to head east on Highway 58, the on-ramps for both north and south headed onto the 58 will be closed overnight tonight.
Crews are switching traffic lanes onto the new connector ramp bridge. In addition, H Street and Real Road on and off ramps for the 58 will be closed as well.
These will be in effect from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.
