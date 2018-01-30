BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield College is holding a one-day express enrollment for Bakersfield College Southwest on Friday, February 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bakersfield College is offering late start classes in southwest Bakersfield to better serve the needs of the Southwest and Northwest Bakersfield Community.

Some of the classes available are Physical Anthropology, Art Appreciation, Public Speaking, History of the United States, and many more.

“This is an awesome opportunity for my peers who still need to enroll in courses for this spring, especially if they are living or working in the south and northwest area, or if they need that one night or weekend course to catch up,” said BCSGA President, Dezi Von Manos.