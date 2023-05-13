One dead, 3 injured in Southwest Bakersfield traffic crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting about a traffic crash in Southwest Bakersfield that left three people injured and a young girl dead.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to a call about an injury traffic collision on May 12 at around 4:19 pm at the intersection of McCutchen Road and Mountain Ridge Drive in Bakersfield.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash at the intersection. According to the press release, the driver of the car traveling westbound on McCutchen Road missed a stop sign and collided with another car as a result.

The driver of the westbound car had minor injuries. The other car was carrying one adult male, one male child, and one female child. The adult and the boy were moderately injured and transported to a local hospital, according to the report.

The female child sustained what police called major injuries, and they say first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the girl was declared dead.

The westbound driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, says the report. Police do not believe that speed or impairment were factors in this crash. The intersection of McCutchen Road and Mountain Ridge Drive was closed while the scene was processed.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.