One dead after Delano shooting, DPD searching for alleged gunman

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is looking for a Delano resident suspected of homicide.

On Saturday, April 29, at about 3:14 am, DPD received reports that a shooting had happened at the Sandlewood Apartments located at 1640 Garces Highway in Delano.

According to Delano Police, offiers found a male victim unresponsive near the front door of an apartment. Officers identified this person as Roberto Frias Rodriguez, 22, of Delano.

Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance personnel announced Rodriguez dead at the scene, according to KCSO.

The Delano Police Department's investigation identified 23-year-old Gilberto Daniel Barron of Delano as the alleged shooter in what DPD is calling a homicide investigation. They are currently collaborating with several local and federal agencies to find and arrest Barron, according to their press release on the case.

Police believe Barron to be driving a silver 2015 GMC Yukon with California license plate 7HHD004. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting or Barron's whereabouts is asked to contact Delano Police Detective Ozuna at 661-721-3377 Ext. 1501, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 661-721-3369.