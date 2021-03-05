One dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — One woman has died after being hit by a vehicle off Rosedale Highway Thursday night. The Bakersfield Police Department says the victim was crossing Rosedale outside of a crosswalk when she was struck.

The incident took place just before 7 pm near Rosedale Hwy and Verdugo Lane. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, and DUI or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to BPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 13th deadly motor vehicle collision within the jurisdiction of BPD so far, in 2021.