Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

One dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Northwest Bakersfield

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle off Rosedale Highway
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
Rosedale Crash
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 00:55:32-05

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — One woman has died after being hit by a vehicle off Rosedale Highway Thursday night. The Bakersfield Police Department says the victim was crossing Rosedale outside of a crosswalk when she was struck.

The incident took place just before 7 pm near Rosedale Hwy and Verdugo Lane. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, and DUI or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to BPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 13th deadly motor vehicle collision within the jurisdiction of BPD so far, in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive