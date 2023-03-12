Watch Now
One dead after violent assault in South Bakersfield

Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 13:12:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person is dead after what is only being described as a violent assault in South Bakersfield Saturday evening.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a violent assault on Stable Avenue after 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with major injuries in the driveway who later died.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 66-861-3110.

