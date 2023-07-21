One dead in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation is ongoing following a deadly crash early Friday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officials say they were notified of a two-vehicle crash just after midnight at the intersection of Pacheco and Akers roads. According to police, a male driver and a female passenger were ejected from one car. The man died at the scene. The female suffered minor injuries.

Police say the other driver involved was not hurt, but her passenger was also hospitalized.

In a statement released by the BPD: a preliminary investigation revealed "the adult male driver was traveling north on Akers Road and collided with the other vehicle which was traveling west on Pacheco Road. After the initial collision, the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a fence before the vehicle rolled over and ejected both occupants."

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information can call Bakersfield police at (661) 327-7111.