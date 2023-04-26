One dead, one injured after driver collides with motorcyclists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that one person is dead and another injured after a car struck two motorcyclists head on in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, on April 26 at approximately 10:35 am, two motorcyclists riding in tandem made a southbound turn onto Jet Way from Rosedale Highway when a motorist traveling eastbound on Rosedale Highway hit them both.

One of the cyclists, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other adult male cyclist was taken to a local hospital with what the police report calls major injuries. The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection of Rosedale Highway and Jet Way is controlled by a traffic light and there were multiple witnesses, which BPD says they have interviewed. The primary factors in the collision are still under investigation.

The identity of the man who died will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner's office, according to BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.