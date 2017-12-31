One hurt in crash on southbound 99 near Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person is in the hospital after an accident on southbound 99 on Saturday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 6:47 p.m. just south of Rosedale Highway, when a green Ford vehicle was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound 99 and came to a stop for traffic. A black Jeep SUV failed to slow down in time and collided with the back of the green car.

CHP says the person injured was a 20-year-old who was seated in the rear seat of the green vehicle. They were transported to the hospital with major injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash. Two lanes were temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear debris. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time.