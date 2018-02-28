One in 50,000 Americans suffer from a degenerative neuro-muscular genetic disorder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One in 50,000 people in America suffer from Friedreich's Ataxia, a degenerative neuro-muscular genetic disorder.

Jerod Laird is confined to a wheelchair now, but has his own business that he runs out of his home.

He has been part of several clinical studies at UCLA, the National Institute of Health and the Scripps Institute.

But because it's not well known, it doesn't get the attention that other diseases receive.

Friends of Jerod host a reverse draw each year to raise money for F-A research. The next one is on Saturday March 24 at the City Center on F Street Downtown.

There are only 200 tickets sold at $100 each for a chance to win $5,000.

Dinner and raffle prizes are provided by Outback Steakhouse.

To take part, call Pastor Robin Robinson at 661-632-6478.