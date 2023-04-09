One in hospital after Kern County Sheriff Deputy involved shooting in SouthWest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO). — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, the Kern County Sheriff's office says deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Bakersfield.

It happened on east Casa Loma Crive. just east of Union Avenue, where the sheriff's office says they responded to a report of a shooting at a place of residence.

When they arrived, KCSO says they confronted a man with a firearm and that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

KCSO did share that the suspect was taken to the hospital for resulted injuries and that none of the deputies were injured.