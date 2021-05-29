Watch
One man dead after a crash in East Bakersfield

Javi Posadas
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 18:19:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in East Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to Brundage Lane and Madison Street just after 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they had found that a motorcyclist broadsided a truck. The truck rolled over onto its side.

The man driving the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. Both the driver and the passenger of the truck received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

According to BPD, neither alcohol or speed appear to be factors in the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 661-327-7111.

