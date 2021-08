BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a car crash in Central Bakersfield Wednesday night.

Bakersfield Police were called to Oak Street and Chester Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found a man pinned inside of his car that had gone off the road and hit a light pole.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

BPD officers are still investigating and say it's not known if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department.