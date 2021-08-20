One man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run accident on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to an accident on Highway 184 north of Highway 223 on Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle, which did not have headlights or taillights, was headed southbound on Highway 184. At the same time, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 184.

As the two vehicles approached each other the motorcycle turned, crashing into the side of the SUV. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area at 661-396-6600.