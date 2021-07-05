Watch
One man killed after pedestrian, driver struck by vehicles

The pedestrian died at the scene.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:54:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following a series of collisions in Central Bakersfield.

Police say the man was struck by a car while crossing the road just before 1 a.m. Monday night on Fourth Street in front of McKinley Elementary School. The driver according to the Bakersfield Police Department got out of his car to help the man but was then also hit by another vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

BPD says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

