One man killed and four injured in Wasco stabbing, victim who died identified

WASCO, Calif. - UPDATE June 19, 2018:

KCSO obtained arrest warrants for three people on June 14 for the deadly stabbing in Wasco. June 17, members of the Special Operations Group and Gang Suppression Unit located all three suspects in Hanford, CA. Twenty-four-year-old Atanacio Larios, 26-year-old Leonel Larios and 21-year-old Joel Robles were all arrested on murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and participation in a street gang charges.

____________

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in Wasco that left one man dead and four others injured early Saturday morning.

Officials said that around 1:30 a.m. a fight broke out at Wasco Pizza and Sports Bar on Highway 46 and Broadway.

Deputies said the altercation moved outside of the restaurant and then escalated into a stabbing.

Five people were stabbed and one of the victims died at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner's office has identified the victim who died as 45-year-old Roberto Villanueva Jr.

Officials said the other four victims suffered multiple stab wounds each but are expected to survive.

KCSO said that all of the victims were men in their thirties to forties.

Highway 46 between Griffith Avenue and E Street was closed for several hours as detectives conducted their investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.